Puerto Rico in $2.57 bln airport privatization

July 19 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s government selected Aerostar Airport Holdings LLC to run its Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, the largest in the Caribbean, Gov. Luis Fortuno said on Thursday.

The deal is worth $2.57 billion and calls for Aerostar, which is made up of Aeroportuario del Sureste, an operator of nine airports in Mexico, and Highstar Capital, which has made investments in Baltimore and London, to run the airport for 40 years.

“This offer beat everyone’s expectations,” Fortuno said.