Puerto Rico federal oversight board elects Carrion chair

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's newly created federal oversight board unanimously elected Jose Carrion III its chairman at its inaugural meeting on Friday where it is setting out a plan of operation for helping the island restructuring debt and reform the economy.

Carrión, one of four native Puerto Ricans on the seven member panel appointed by U.S. President Barack Obama on Aug. 31, is an insurance industry executive and past chairman of Puerto Rico's Workers Compensation Board.