a year ago
Puerto Rico federal oversight board elects Carrion chair
September 30, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Puerto Rico federal oversight board elects Carrion chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's newly created federal oversight board unanimously elected Jose Carrion III its chairman at its inaugural meeting on Friday where it is setting out a plan of operation for helping the island restructuring debt and reform the economy.

Carrión, one of four native Puerto Ricans on the seven member panel appointed by U.S. President Barack Obama on Aug. 31, is an insurance industry executive and past chairman of Puerto Rico's Workers Compensation Board.

Reporting By Nicholas Brown; Editing by Daniel Bases and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.