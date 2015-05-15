FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yields on Puerto Rico bonds fall slightly
May 15, 2015

Yields on Puerto Rico bonds fall slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Yields on Puerto Rico general obligation bonds maturing in 2035 with an 8 percent coupon fell slightly in early secondary trading on Friday, to 10.387 percent in $5 million trades from where the bonds closed the day before at 10.512 percent.

Late on Thursday, Puerto Rico’s governing body reached a tentative agreement on new tax measures, potentially avoiding a government shut down and paving the way for a bond deal to raise as much as $2.95 billion. (Reporting by Megan Davies)

