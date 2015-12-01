Puerto Rico bonds higher, senator says "complete default" averted

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s general obligation bonds rallied on Tuesday to trade at their highest average price since mid-October after U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said the U.S. Commonwealth had “narrowly averted a complete default”.

The average price of general obligation bonds maturing in 2035 and carrying an 8 percent coupon rose to 74.672 cents on dollar in Tuesday morning trade, compared to 71.793 cents on Monday, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)