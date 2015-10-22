FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yields rise 40 bps on Puerto Rico GO bonds
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Changes in China's military points to more firepower for Xi
China
Changes in China's military points to more firepower for Xi
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Yields rise 40 bps on Puerto Rico GO bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Yields on Puerto Rico general obligation bonds climbed as much as 40 basis points to 11.84 percent on Thursday from 11.44 percent in secondary market trading on Wednesday as the financially struggling commonwealth sought help from the U.S. government.

The yields rose as $56.6 million of the 2035 bonds carrying an 8 percent coupon traded at lower prices on Wednesday, according to trading data posted by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.