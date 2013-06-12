FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico policymakers strike key budget deal
June 12, 2013

Puerto Rico policymakers strike key budget deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico policymakers have agreed to hike taxes by $1.5 billion as part of a budget which is closely watched by U.S. credit-ratings agencies weighing downgrades of the Caribbean island’s massive debts to junk-bond status.

Puerto Rico Treasury Melba Acosta told local media on Wednesday that the fiscal 2014 operating budget would sharply reduce a $1.1 billion proposal by Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla to broaden a sales tax and instead would rely on an island-wide levy on gross sales by businesses and increases in corporate taxes.

Facing a June 30 deadline to enact a spending plan for the 12 months starting July 1, the leaders of the legislature said they expected to pass the governor’s revised $9.83 billion budget as early as next week.

