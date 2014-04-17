FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salsa music legend Jose "Cheo" Feliciano, 78, dies in car crash
April 17, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Salsa music legend Jose "Cheo" Feliciano, 78, dies in car crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Puerto Rican salsa music singer Jose Luis “Cheo” Feliciano was killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico early Thursday morning, according to local media reports.

He was 78.

He died shortly after 4 a.m. when his Jaguar hit an electricity pole in San Juan, according to Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Dia.

The musician, who was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, performed with top Latin artists before joining the Fania Records’ All-Stars. He was honored with the Latin Grammy Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. (Writing by David Adams, Editing by W Simon)

