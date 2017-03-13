FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Puerto Rico oversight board approves revised government turnaround plan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 5 months ago

Puerto Rico oversight board approves revised government turnaround plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's federal fiscal oversight board unanimously voted on Monday to certify a revised fiscal turnaround plan presented by the island's government that includes imposing employee furloughs and further reducing pension spending.

The plan also includes the elimination of the annual Christmas Bonus. However, the plan does provide a mechanism to avoid furloughs or the elimination of the bonus if Puerto Rico's government proposes alternative measures to preserve financial liquidity by April 30th.

Reporting By Nick Brown; Editing by Daniel Bases and Nick Zieminski

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.