BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
May 3 Benchmark Puerto Rico general obligation bonds traded higher on Wednesday in the wake of the U.S. territory's filing for a form of bankruptcy protection.
Bonds due in 2035 with an 8 percent coupon traded at 67 cents on the dollar, up from a high of nearly 65 cents on Tuesday, according to Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board trading data.
Puerto Rico filed under Title III of the PROMESA law, which allows an in-court debt restructuring process akin to U.S. bankruptcy protection. The case was filed in U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.
TOKYO, May 15 Toshiba Corp said on Monday it expects a net profit of 50 billion yen ($440 million) in the current business year to next March, a turnaround from an estimated loss of 950 billion yen in the year just ended.