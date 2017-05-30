FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Puerto Rico will make $13.9 mln pension bond payment due on Thursday
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 3 months ago

Puerto Rico will make $13.9 mln pension bond payment due on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's government on Tuesday said it will make a $13.9 million payment on June 1 to bondholders of the island's largest pension, the Employees Retirement System or ERS.

The agreement, announced at a court hearing in federal court in Manhattan, settles a lawsuit filed on Friday as part of ERS' ongoing bankruptcy. It does not resolve a similar dispute over about $16 million owed on June 1 to bondholders of Puerto Rico's sales tax authority, COFINA.

A hearing on the COFINA dispute was underway in the Manhattan court on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.