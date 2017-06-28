MOVES-HSBC hires new head of business model innovations for UK & Europe
June 28 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Diana Biggs head of business model innovations, UK & Europe.
June 28 The chief mediator in Puerto Rico’s massive bankruptcy set an initial meeting with the U.S. territory and its creditors for July 12, saying it would be introductory, rather than substantive.
Federal Judge Barbara Houser, speaking at a court hearing in San Juan on Wednesday, said this meeting, to be held in New York, would be mandatory for Puerto Rico’s stakeholders, though mediation itself will be voluntary. (Reporting by Nick Brown)
June 28 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Diana Biggs head of business model innovations, UK & Europe.
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds more industry context)