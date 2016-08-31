Puerto Rico oversight board appointed

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Wednesday appointed a seven-member board to oversee a financial restructuring for Puerto Rico, plagued by a chronic economic slump and $70 billion debt crisis, a panel some market analysts saw as favorable for the U.S. territory's bondholders.

Board members, appointed by Obama on the recommendation of legislative leaders, include Arthur Gonzalez, the ex-bankruptcy judge who oversaw the Chapter 11 cases of Chrysler and Enron, and Carlos Garcia, the former head of Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank who now runs private equity firm BayBoston.

Garcia joins fellow Republicans Andrew Biggs, David Skeel and Jose Carrion III. Gonzalez, a Democrat, will be joined by Democrats Jose Ramon Gonzalez and Ana Matosantos.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, both Republicans, chose two members apiece, while House and Senate Minority Leaders Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid, Democrats, each made one pick. Obama chose the seventh member.

The idea of a fiscal control board, known as La Junta in Puerto Rico, is largely reviled on the island, which is battling rampant outmigration and a 45 percent poverty rate. Protesters and graffiti artists have plastered messages around San Juan, like: "Wake up! They're selling our homeland!" and "Say no to oppression."

From a market perspective, though, the board figures to be a positive for creditors of the island, Height Securities analyst Daniel Hanson said in a Wednesday note.

"While there will be key public policy priorities that will come ahead of creditors, the board is going to be strongly on the side of the numbers," Hanson said.

Garcia, especially, is "a plus for bondholders," said David Tawil, president of hedge fund Maglan Capital. "He's an investor guy, very intertwined with everything that has happened up until now."

The board was created under the federal law known as PROMESA, passed earlier this year, which will bring Puerto Rico's finances under federal oversight and give it the authority to restructure some of its debt.

The board will be tasked with assessing and certifying annual budgets and a fiscal recovery plan presented by the island's government, as well as facilitating debt restructuring talks on the island, possibly through a bankruptcy-like process.

President Obama said in a statement that the members "have the breadth and depth of knowledge that is needed to tackle the complex challenge" of Puerto Rico, while Speaker Ryan, in a statement, said the members "have what it takes to serve Puerto Rico."

House minority leader Pelosi, however, said the federal government still has work to do for the island. "Congress must now focus its attention ... addressing disparities in federal health care programs and spurring economic growth through the extension of the earned income tax credit to the island," she said in a statement. (Additional reporting by Nick Brown and Robin Respaut)