Puerto Rico bondholders critical of government debt moratorium bill
April 5, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

Puerto Rico bondholders critical of government debt moratorium bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Creditors holding Puerto Rican General Obligation bonds on Tuesday criticized efforts by the island’s governor for proposing local legislation to halt debt payments, saying they were prepared to negotiate a restructuring deal.

Bondholders represented by law firm Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison issued the statement ahead of an expected vote by Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives on a bill that would let Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla declare a debt moratorium.

Reporting By Nick Brown in San Juan

