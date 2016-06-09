U.S. lawmakers poised to pass Puerto Rico debt relief bill

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday was poised to pass legislation creating a federal control board to help Puerto Rico cope with a crippling debt that already is wreaking havoc throughout the island’s economy.

Bolstered by rare bipartisan cooperation between the chamber’s Republicans and Democrats and a White House announcement of support earlier on Thursday, the House has scheduled votes for later in the day on approving a bill that is the result of months of intensive negotiations.

The legislation, according to a statement by House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office, would “protect American taxpayers, stop Puerto Rico’s debt crisis from becoming a major humanitarian disaster, and put Puerto Rico on a path to recovery.”

The oversight board would be tasked with working with investors on ways to reschedule $70 billion of debt racked up by the Caribbean island that is a U.S. territory.

Supporters would like to get the measure enacted before a July 1 deadline, when Puerto Rico has to make a $1.9 billion debt payment. It already has defaulted on some loans.

House Republican leadership aides were voicing optimism on the bill’s prospects and a strong vote for passage could help propel the legislation toward passage in the Senate.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, told reporters that she feels “pretty good” about the bill’s prospects.

She said its chances of garnering Democratic support improved after Democratic Representative Nydia Velazquez and Representative Jose Serrano issued statements supporting the legislation earlier on Thursday. The two lawmakers are from New York, home to a large Puerto Rican population.

But some prominent Democratic senators, including No. 2 ranked Dick Durbin, have voiced concerns about provisions, including one that potentially could reduce the minimum wage for some Puerto Ricans.

Despite its support for the overall bill, a White House statement noted that such moves “further exacerbate the economic disparities between Puerto Rico and the mainland United States” and “do nothing to address the (debt) crisis.”

It was not yet clear whether Durbin and other Senate Democrats would stand in the way of passing the bill if the House sends it over.

Supporters argue the “Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act” (PROMESA) would not use any taxpayer funds to help the island reschedule its debt. Failure to pass it, they warn, could put Congress in the difficult position of ultimately overseeing a massive bailout of Puerto Rico.

But at the same time, lawmakers have been buffeted by an aggressive lobbying campaign by some hedge funds, which fear losing part of their investments from oversight board decisions.

If the House bill were to fail, Congress would be faced with a potential taxpayer bailout of Puerto Rico, which already suffers from a high poverty rate, rising migration of residents to the U.S. mainland and forced closures of schools and medical facilities.