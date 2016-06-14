FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. Sen. Hatch says will "have to" back Puerto Rico debt bill
June 14, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

U.S. Sen. Hatch says will "have to" back Puerto Rico debt bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch on Tuesday offered his support for legislation moving through Congress that would help Puerto Rico restructure $70 billion in debt but added that he is considering offering changes to that measure.

Asked by reporters whether he would support a bill approved last week by the House of Representatives that would establish a federal oversight board for the island-territory, Hatch said, "I think I'm going to have to but I don't think it's the solution."

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

