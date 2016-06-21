U.S. Senate to debate Puerto Rico debt bill, Democrats want changes

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Tuesday said amendments were necessary to a Puerto Rico debt bill that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said would be voted on by next week.

Reid, speaking to reporters, said changes were needed to the federal board overseeing the restructuring of Puerto Rico's $70 billion debt under the bill, but he did not say whether Democrats would be successful in making any changes.