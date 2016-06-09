FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico debt bill cleared for Thursday U.S. House debate
June 9, 2016 / 1:45 AM / a year ago

Puerto Rico debt bill cleared for Thursday U.S. House debate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - Legislation aimed at helping Puerto Rico dig out of its debilitating $70 billion debt crisis is set for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday after a House panel fended off attempts to open the bill to a series of controversial amendments.

By a voice vote on Wednesday, the Rules Committee, the gatekeeper for all bills moving through the House, sent the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) to the full House for debate and a likely vote on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
