FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. Puerto Rico bill passage on hold as Democrats seek changes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. Puerto Rico bill passage on hold as Democrats seek changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The timing of a final U.S. Senate vote on passage of a bill to address Puerto Rico's financial crisis remained uncertain on Wednesday as Democrats sought a debate on amendments, the No. 2 Senate Republican told reporters on Wednesday.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas, speaking an hour after the bill survived a critical procedural vote, said lawmakers did not have unanimous consent to dispense with parliamentary rules and proceed quickly to passage of the legislation, two days before a key July 1 deadline for Puerto Rico to make a $2 billion debt payment.

He said Democrats, including Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, were withholding their consent in hopes of pushing forward with amendments to the bill, which Republicans have not agreed to consider. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.