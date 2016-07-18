FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
ISDA determines 'failure-to-pay' event has occurred on Puerto Rico debt
July 18, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

ISDA determines 'failure-to-pay' event has occurred on Puerto Rico debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association on Monday said it has determined that a failure to pay credit event occurred in respect to Puerto Rico missing bond payments of more than $900 million earlier this month.

ISDA said in a statement the judgment was made by its Americas Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee and that it will publish additional information on the Puerto Rico credit event, including whether a credit default swaps auction will be held, "in due course."

Reporting By Dan Burns

