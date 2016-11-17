Puerto Rico sees liquidity shortfall as high as $3 bln

(Reuters) - Puerto Rico's government forecast a liquidity shortfall of as much as $3.036 billion by the end of the fiscal year after new debt payments come due in the early part of 2017, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Advisers to the debt-laden U.S. territory said the island's cash balance would be negative by nearly $2.2 billion, even if it skipped more than $900 million in debt and other payments due between March and June.

Puerto Rico faces a lingering financial crisis, with $70 billion in total debt, a decade of economic contraction, a shrinking population, and a 45 percent poverty rate.

It is now under the oversight of a federally appointed board that will conduct restructuring talks with Puerto Rico's creditors. The board may push some government agencies into a court restructuring process akin to a U.S. bankruptcy.

The report came ahead of a public meeting of the board on Friday, when restructuring consultant Conway MacKenzie, which is advising the Puerto Rican government, is expected to give a briefing on the island's liquidity situation.

Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla has long said Puerto Rico cannot pay its debt and still provide essential government services. Creditors have resisted the prospect of dramatic cuts to repayment, pressuring Puerto Rico instead to make its government more efficient.

Garcia Padilla's term ends on Jan. 1, and his successor, Ricky Rossello, elected on Nov. 8, supports paying interest on the debt and avoiding defaulting on the island's constitutionally guaranteed, general obligation bonds.

Garcia Padilla earlier this year signed a moratorium letting Puerto Rico forgo some debt payments and redirect revenues earmarked for debt to pay for government services instead. The moratorium is set to expire before much of next year's scheduled debt service comes due.

In Wednesday's report, Puerto Rico said it faces additional risks next year, such as possible changes to federal tax statutes that could cost the government $500 million in revenue, and the exhaustion of the island's severely underfunded public pension funds.