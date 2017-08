(Repeats to widen distribution)

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's fiscal challenges are not over and prosperity will not return to the island overnight, Puerto Rico Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said on Tuesday.

Citing falling debt outstanding, he added that now is a 'moment of opportunity' in Puerto Rico, a U.S. commonwealth that has long been struggling with high debts loads and a weak economy. (Reporting by Richard Cowen; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)