a year ago
Puerto Rico GO debt up after U.S. top court rejects local bankruptcy law
June 13, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Puerto Rico GO debt up after U.S. top court rejects local bankruptcy law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The price on Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation debt rose 2 points in price on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the island's bid to revive a local bankruptcy law because it conflicted with U.S. federal statutes.

The 2035 GO bond carrying an 8 percent coupon was last traded at a price of 66.75, with the yield dropping to 12.65 percent from 13.05 percent on Friday, according to data provided by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

