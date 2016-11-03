Judge upholds block on creditor lawsuits against Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge upheld a block on creditors' ability to file lawsuits against the government of Puerto Rico in an attempt to extract repayment on defaulted bonds while the island seeks to restructure its $70 billion debt load.

The denial of the creditors lawsuits, which sought to remove or vacate an automatic stay order that currently blocks repayment, was issued by Puerto Rico District Judge Francisco Besosa late on Wednesday.

The stay order is part of the rescue law known as PROMESA that was signed by President Barack Obama on June 30 and is meant to provide time for a federal oversight board to get up to speed and guide the U.S. commonwealth through its restructuring and economic reform.

"The Court hastens to add that the Commonwealth defendants must not abuse or squander the 'breathing room' that the Court's decision fosters. The purpose of the PROMESA stay is to allow the Commonwealth to engage in meaningful, voluntary negotiations with its creditors without the distraction and burden of defending numerous lawsuits," Besosa wrote.

The lawsuit was brought by Peaje Investments LLC, Assured Guaranty Corp and Altair Global Credit Opportunities Fund against the government and outgoing governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla. The case in U.S. District Court, Puerto Rico is No. 3:16-cv-02384-FAB.