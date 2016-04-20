Puerto Rico registers to sell debt before possible default -report

April 20 (Reuters) - The Government Development Bank of Puerto Rico has filed with regulators to issue taxable one-year notes as it faces a looming debt default on May 1, Bloomberg news service reported on Wednesday.

The filing with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board did not list the size of the possible deal or the coupon, Bloomberg reported.

The GDB owes creditors $422 million on May 1, a payment the island’s governor, Alejandro Garcia Padilla, has said it cannot afford. A default at GDB, the primary liquidity source for most of Puerto Rico’s public agencies, would be the island’s most significant default to date.

A high-ranking Republican U.S. senator on Tuesday dismissed as “not satisfactory” draft legislation aimed at addressing Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis before the default, deepening intraparty divisions on the complex rescue effort.

Orrin Hatch of Utah, who chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee, told reporters that draft legislation introduced this month by the House Natural Resources Committee is “not satisfactory and it’s not going to work. And we’re not going to be able to pass it over here” in the Senate.