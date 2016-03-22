FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury chief: all Puerto Rico debt needs restructuring
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. Treasury chief: all Puerto Rico debt needs restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday that Puerto Rico was “for all practical purposes” in default and needed a full restructuring of all its debt, including general obligation bonds.

“Restructuring is going to have to be inclusive of all of Puerto Rico’s debt in order to address the crisis that they have,” Lew said in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. He added that a “disorderly” Puerto Rico restructuring would be damaging to the U.S. municipal bond market. (Reporting By David Lawder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.