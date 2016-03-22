U.S. Treasury chief: all Puerto Rico debt needs restructuring

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday that Puerto Rico was “for all practical purposes” in default and needed a full restructuring of all its debt, including general obligation bonds.

“Restructuring is going to have to be inclusive of all of Puerto Rico’s debt in order to address the crisis that they have,” Lew said in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. He added that a “disorderly” Puerto Rico restructuring would be damaging to the U.S. municipal bond market. (Reporting By David Lawder)