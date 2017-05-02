NEW YORK Hours after a deadline to negotiate a
debt restructuring passed without a deal, Puerto Rico faced a
smattering of lawsuits from financial stakeholders that could
ultimately push it into bankruptcy.
Holders of Puerto Rican sales tax-backed debt sued the U.S.
territory in the early hours of Tuesday, alleging its
debt-cutting plans violate the U.S. Constitution.
Ambac Assurance Corp, which insures $2.2 billion of
Puerto Rican debt, filed four separate lawsuits over Puerto
Rican debt, including two against the government and another
against U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Midnight, from Monday into Tuesday, marked the end of a
freeze on creditor litigation under last year's federal rescue
law known as PROMESA. The law was designed to encourage Puerto
Rico and its federal financial oversight board to negotiate
debt-cutting agreements with creditors.
No deals were reached and the expiration of the freeze
opened the way for stakeholders to take Puerto Rico to court, in
hopes of blocking Governor Ricardo Rossello's plan to impose
drastic repayment cuts.
With $70 billion in debt, a 45-percent poverty rate and
near-insolvent public health and pension systems, a torrent of
litigation could force Puerto Rico into a so-called Title III
proceeding - an in-court debt-cutting process similar to U.S.
bankruptcy.
COFINA KICKS IT OFF
The first complaint, filed in federal court in San Juan,
accuses Puerto Rico's leadership of impairing contractual rights
of so-called COFINA bondholders, whose debt is backed by sales
tax revenue, and of trying to take their property in what they
say are violations of the due process clause of the U.S.
Constitution.
Puerto Rican officials have already imposed austerity
measures, including cuts to worker benefits and pensions, and
have said debt cuts are needed to spare the island from even
more severe cuts to quality of life.
The COFINA plaintiffs - who include a local COFINA holder
and hedge funds like Cyrus Capital Partners LP and Tilden Park
Capital Management - accuse Puerto Rico, Rossello and other
officials of angling to repurpose the tax revenue earmarked to
pay COFINA debt.
They cite as evidence a law signed by Rossello on Saturday
that would give the government authority to redirect sales tax
revenue into Puerto Rico's general fund as part of a debt
restructuring.
The lawsuit asks the court to block Rossello from
implementing a blueprint for fiscal turnaround that was approved
by the oversight board in March. That plan forecasts the island
as having only $800 million a year to pay debt - less than a
quarter of what it owes, auguring big haircuts for all
bondholders.
AMBAC ON THE OFFENSIVE
Separately, Ambac lodged two complaints against Puerto
Rico's government in San Juan federal court, including among
defendants the island's oversight board and the board's seven
members.
One of the two complaints aims to block not only the fiscal
blueprint, but the filing of any Title III bankruptcy based on
that blueprint.
“Sovereignty confers great power, but it does not authorize
lawlessness,” Ambac’s complaint alleges, adding that the board
exacerbated the island's abuses by "giving its imprimatur to an
ongoing scheme ... that can only be called theft.”
Representatives for the Puerto Rican government and the
oversight board had no immediate comment.
Ambac also sued Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee for
COFINA bonds, in New York state court.
It filed a fourth lawsuit in federal court in Washington,
D.C., against the U.S. Treasury Department and Treasury
Secretary Mnuchin, demanding a lien on Puerto Rican rum taxes
collected by Treasury, which it says Puerto Rico has improperly
diverted away from bondholders.
Representatives for the Bank of New York and Treasury
Department had no immediate comment.
Filing a Title III bankruptcy would protect the island from
lawsuits, and many experts and people involved in talks see
bankruptcy as an eventual certainty, though timing is
uncertain.