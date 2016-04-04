FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Creditors sue to block Puerto Rico development bank withdrawals
April 4, 2016 / 6:30 PM / a year ago

Creditors sue to block Puerto Rico development bank withdrawals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN JUAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Creditors of Puerto Rico’s Government Development Bank on Monday sued to stop it from distributing money to creditors in what they call “preferential transfers” ahead of the GDB’s May 1 debt payment that Puerto Rico’s governor says may not be payable.

Hedge funds including Brigade Capital Management and Claren Road Asset Management, who hold some of GDB’s $3.75 billion in debt, asked a federal court in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to bar municipalities, public entities and other depositors from removing their money, to prevent a run on the bank. (Reporting By Nick Brown in San Juan and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Daniel Bases and Chizu Nomiyama)

