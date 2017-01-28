FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Puerto Rico oversight board taps Citigroup as financial adviser
January 28, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 7 months ago

Puerto Rico oversight board taps Citigroup as financial adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's federal oversight board announced at a public meeting on Saturday that it has selected Citigroup Global Markets as its financial adviser, and Ramon Ruiz-Comas as interim executive director.

Ruiz-Comas, the former chief executive officer of San Juan-based Triple S Management Corp, will serve until the board selects a permanent executive director, a process "that has proven more difficult than anticipated", board chairman Jose Carrion said. (Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Mark Heinrich)

