The federally appointed board tasked with managing Puerto Rico's finances hired retired attorney Jaime A. El Koury, formerly of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, as its general counsel, it announced on Thursday. El Koury, a graduate of Yale Law School, will lead the board's role in helping the U.S. territory restructure some $70 billion in debt. Cleary was counsel to the Puerto Rican government during much of ex-Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla's 2013-2017 administration, which ended on Jan. 2. El Koury retired from Cleary in 2014 and it was not immediately clear whether he worked for the administration while at the law firm.

New Governor Ricardo Rossello, who criticized Garcia Padilla's fiscal policies and legislative initiatives during last year's campaign, fired Cleary when he took office.

El Koury will advise the oversight board, which is separate from the island's government, though the sides will work closely in the coming months as Puerto Rico tries to restructure debt and stave off economic crisis characterized by a 45 percent poverty rate and near-insolvent public health and pension systems.

Under a 2016 federal rescue law known as PROMESA, the board must approve Puerto Rico's budgeting and financial turnaround strategies, a source of some tension among locals and lawmakers in Puerto Rico who see it as encroaching on the island's self-governance.

El Koury, born and raised in Puerto Rico, worked on myriad corporate matters at Cleary, including mergers and acquisitions, restructuring deals and other financial transactions, the oversight board said in its statement on Thursday.

“We are very pleased to be able to count on Jaime’s legal expertise, negotiating abilities, understanding of economics and impeccable ethical and professional credentials," José Carrión, the board's chairman, said in the statement.

El Koury said he welcomed the chance to help revitalize his island. "PROMESA is a tool provided by Congress to help get the island back on the path of fiscal balance," he said in the statement. "And I will do my very best to help the Oversight Board achieve those goals."