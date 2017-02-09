Feb 9 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said
on Thursday that the U.S. territory would make a $1.4 million
interest payment on constitutionally-backed bonds that was due
on Feb. 1, drawing on money deposited at Banco Popular.
Speaking at an event in San Juan with private sector
leaders, Rossello said he would draw on a $146 million account
funded with so-called clawback funds - money that had been
earmarked for other debt payments, but was redirected last year
by ex-governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla, as the island tried to
combat a crippling fiscal crisis.
