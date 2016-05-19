FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top U.S. House Democrat hopes for quick action on Puerto Rico bill
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
May 19, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

Top U.S. House Democrat hopes for quick action on Puerto Rico bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she hopes lawmakers will act quickly to move a bill addressing Puerto Rico’s financial crisis through an oversight committee and onto the chamber’s floor for a vote.

She told reporters that the legislation unveiled late on Wednesday is “a bill that we can support” and added that the next step is for lawmakers to select appointees to a board to oversee the restructuring of the island’s $70 billion in debt.

“What we’d like to do is to act expeditiously in providing the president with the names of people to appoint to the board ... and hope that we can move it quickly through committee mark-up and pass the legislation Puerto Rico so urgently needs,” she said. (Reporting by David Morgan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.