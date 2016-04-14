Pelosi says lawmakers making progress on Puerto Rico bill

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are making progress on a measure to address Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

Pelosi, speaking at her weekly news conference, said negotiators were moving forward on the makeup of Puerto Rico’s board but cited a “new wrinkle” over the role of creditors in the U.S. commonwealth’s debt restructuring decisions. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey)