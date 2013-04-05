FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico's pension reform positive step -S&P
April 5, 2013

Puerto Rico's pension reform positive step -S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s pension reform approved late on Thursday will help reduce pressure on the island’s cash-strapped finances, but the impact on its credit ratings will be largely determined by future progress on the current deficit, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said on Friday.

“We expect that the approved pension reform will significantly reduce the additional pay-as-you-go contribution from the commonwealth to the retirement system,” the rating agency said in a statement.

