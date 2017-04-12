BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 A Puerto Rico labor union sued the U.S. territory's governor and financial oversight board on Wednesday, saying pension cuts being proposed as part of the island's fiscal turnaround plan are unconstitutional.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Juan, seeks an injunction blocking the implementation of the plan. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'