By Nick Brown
| NEW YORK, April 12
NEW YORK, April 12 A Puerto Rico labor union
sued Governor Ricardo Rossello and the U.S. territory's
financial oversight board on Wednesday, saying pension cuts
being proposed as part of the island's fiscal turnaround were
unconstitutional.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Juan by the
Servidores Publicos Unidos (SPU), seeks a declaration the plan
violates the federal Puerto Rico rescue law dubbed PROMESA, as
well as an injunction blocking its implementation.
Puerto Rico's current and future retirees would suffer
"grievous harm" from the turnaround plan, the complaint said.
The legal action could further strain relations between
bitterly divided constituencies involved in efforts to end
Puerto Rico's economic crisis, making a consensual restructuring
deal harder to achieve.
The U.S. territory is trying to exit a crisis marked by $70
billion in debt, a 45 percent poverty rate, unemployment more
than twice the U.S. average, and rampant emigration.
Its federally-appointed oversight board last month approved
the turnaround plan that pushes draconian cuts to debt repayment
and major austerity measures. The plan orders Rossello to cut
pension spending by 10 percent a year - some $200 million - by
2020.
It was unclear Wednesday whether the government or the board
planned to ask the court to freeze the lawsuit under PROMESA,
which stays certain types of litigation over Puerto Rican debt
until May 1.
Retirement spending is a contentious issue on an island
where pension systems are already borderline insolvent thanks to
decades of mismanagement by governments that routinely made
overly generous promises to workers.
Rossello had said the cuts would be structured to protect
the island's poorest pensioners.
Further muddying waters, insolvency for the retirement
systems would pit beneficiaries of Puerto Rico's largest pension
fund against the pension's lenders, who hold liens on some of
its assets.
Yennifer Alvarez, a spokeswoman for Rossello, said his legal
counsel would evaluate the lawsuit. A spokesman for the
oversight board had no immediate comment.
SPU represents more than 10,000 workers and another 2,300
retirees, according to the lawsuit.
Named plaintiffs include retired police officer Angel Ortiz
Ramos, who receives about $2,500 a month to support himself and
his wife.
Ortiz's "fear of the pension cuts … has led him to look for
work," the lawsuit said. "He has not been able to find
employment."
Police in Puerto Rico are not eligible for social
security.