By Daniel Bases and Nick Brown
| NEW YORK/SAN JUAN
NEW YORK/SAN JUAN Puerto Rico's federally
appointed fiscal oversight board rejected on Thursday a fiscal
turnaround plan proposed by Governor Ricardo Rossello, saying it
did not comply with PROMESA, the restructuring law passed last
year by the U.S. Congress.
In a letter seen by Reuters, the board told Rossello the
plan to put the U.S. Commonwealth on a sustainable fiscal path
was insufficient.
"The Board has determined that the Proposed Plan does not
comply with the requirements set forth in PROMESA," Thursday's
letter said.
A deadline for submitting a revised proposed fiscal plan was
set by the board for Saturday March 11 at 0900 AST (1300 GMT). A
turnaround plan must be approved by the oversight board, which
is in charge of managing the island's finances.
Sources earlier in the week told Reuters the oversight board
was concerned about key financial projections not being based
upon sound data and would likely reject the plan.
Representatives of the board said it was not making the
letter public, and Rossello's office said it could therefore not
make the letter public either as a matter of protocol.
"The Proposed Plan does not provide a path to restructuring
debt and pension obligations to reach a sustainable level, and
ensuring funding of essential services for the people of Puerto
Rico," the letter said.
Rossello last week unveiled a draft turnaround plan for the
U.S. territory struggling with $70 billion in debt that needs to
be restructured, a 45 percent poverty rate and shrinking
population as residents move away seeking better economic
conditions.
The draft plan calls for $33.8 billion in fiscal reforms,
including $12.9 billion in new revenues, and forecasts the
Puerto Rican government to have $1.2 billion a year available to
service debt - just 30 percent of what comes due next fiscal
year.
Thursday's letter comes a day after the two sides traded
correspondence that included the board recommending emergency
measures while the government called the measures unnecessary.
The board's said Puerto Rico faced a possible cash deficit of
about $190 million by July.
"Debt restructuring is necessary, but it alone is neither
sufficient nor a sustainable solution," Thursday's board letter
said.
Matt Rodrigue, an adviser to some senior creditors holding
debt backed by sales tax receipts, known as COFINA, told a panel
in San Juan on Thursday that his group stood ready to provide
the government with bridge financing to address the island's
short-term liquidity issues. The board, however, has said Puerto
Rico should not be borrowing money given its fiscal straits.
The board said revenue projections used by the government to
calculate structural deficits are "overly optimistic,"
specifically citing projections for economic growth rates and
return to nominal economic growth.
In addition it said the projections failed "to reflect
near-certain declines in baseline revenues associated with
corporate taxes and non-resident withholding taxes.
The rejection letter was first reported by El Nuevo Dia.