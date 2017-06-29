NEW YORK Bondholders of Puerto Rico's debt-laden
power utility, PREPA, on Thursday said the agency had rejected a
financing offer that might have allowed it to make a $450
million July 1 coupon payment.
Missing the payment could push PREPA, struggling with $9
billion of debt, into a version of bankruptcy created last year
for Puerto Rico and its agencies, under the federal rescue law
dubbed PROMESA.
A spokesman for Puerto Rico's fiscal agency AAFAF, which
leads debt restructuring efforts, could not be reached on
Thursday.
PREPA is viewed as a microcosm for a broader economic crisis
in Puerto Rico, which has $72 billion in debt, a 45 percent
poverty rate and a $50 billion pension gap.
The U.S. territory's central government, and some of its
agencies, have already filed for PROMESA's bankruptcy process,
known as Title III.
The bondholder group said on Thursday it offered PREPA a
$170 million loan to keep talks alive, but sides could not agree
on terms.
"The bondholder group recognizes that PREPA is likely to
file for Title III," it said in a statement.
PREPA began restructuring talks with bondholders nearly
three years ago, but two separate restructuring agreements fell
apart.
The latest, which would cut bondholder repayments by 15
percent in exchange for new bonds backed by a charge on customer
bills, was vetoed by Puerto Rico's oversight board on Tuesday.
The board, created under PROMESA to manage the island's
money, said it would aim to negotiate a new agreement with
stakeholders that would cap the invoice charges.
The decision riled creditors and some federal lawmakers,
including U.S. Rep Rob Bishop, who chairs the House committee in
charge of U.S. territory issues.
The board's rejection "poses more questions as to (Puerto
Rico's) economic future and Congress will want answers to those
questions," Bishop said in a statement on Wednesday.
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on Thursday distanced
himself from the PREPA saga, telling Reuters reporters in an
exclusive interview that "I know as much information as you guys
do" about the agency's fate.
"Hopefully we're going to find some stability on a path to
resolving whether there is deal, no deal, Title III," Rossello
said. "Once that’s reconciled, we’re going to push forward
aggressively" with plans to privatize much of PREPA's
operations.
Rossello said the latest deal was unworkable given the
board's desire to limit electricity rates. "There was no way you
could reconcile the deal with that objective," he said.