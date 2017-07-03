The Puerto Rico power utility PREPA, ladden with
a $9 billion debt load, has filed for a form of bankruptcy,
Puerto Rico's primary fiscal agent said on Sunday.
The Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory
Authority (AAFAF) said PREPA power had filed in the United
States District Court of Puerto Rico for protection under Title
III of the 2016 Puerto Rico rescue law known as PROMESA, which
gave Puerto Rico and its agencies access to a workout process
akin to U.S. bankruptcy.
"I believe that the Title III filing will provide PREPA the
tools necessary to assure its uninterrupted operation and
achieve a successful restructuring," said Gerardo Portela
Franco, Executive Director of AAFAF
PROMESA was created to help Puerto Rico emerge from a crisis
marked by $72 billion in debt, a 45 percent poverty rate on the
island and insolvent public pensions. Some public entities,
including Puerto Rico's central government itself, have already
filed Title III cases.
Puerto Rico's seven-member financial oversight board created
under PROMESA had unanimously authorized a bankruptcy filing at
a public meeting in San Juan on Friday, granting a request by
Governor Ricardo Rossello.
The filing comes after nearly three years of restructuring
talks between the utility and its creditors, and the unraveling
of two separate deals