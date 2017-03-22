By Nick Brown
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Puerto Rico's governor told U.S.
lawmakers on Wednesday that the island's debt-laden power
utility, PREPA, could undergo an in-court restructuring process
akin to U.S. bankruptcy if a consensual deal with creditors
cannot be carried out.
Governor Ricardo Rossello said at a U.S. House Natural
Resources subcommittee hearing that his administration would
prefer a consensual deal to a bankruptcy, as lawmakers
questioned him about delays in completing a nearly $9 billion
debt restructuring at PREPA.
Government officials are meeting with PREPA creditors on
Thursday, Rossello said.
The U.S. territory's utility and its creditors reached a
tentative debt restructuring in December 2015 before Rossello
took office. The deal would see bondholders accept 15 percent
cuts to repayment.
When Rossello took office in January 2017 many expected him
to rubber-stamp the deal, but he has said he would seek more
concessions from bondholders. On Monday, his administration
made public a revised offer to creditors.
"If PREPA was pushed into (bankruptcy), do you expect that
outcome would be better for Puerto Rico?" asked Representative
Doug LaMalfa, a Republican from California.
Rossello replied that "I champion and value" consensual
renegotiation efforts, but that "doesn't take a back seat" to
seeking the best terms for PREPA.
The utility is seen as a bellwether for Rossello's approach
to restructuring $70 billion in public debt that is pushing
Puerto Rico's economy toward collapse. The island has a 45
percent poverty rate, near-insolvent public health and pension
systems, and a shrinking population.
At another point in the hearing, Rossello was asked about
whether he would use a provision that allows for agencies such
as PREPA to be pushed into bankruptcy.
"If a deal is not able to be executed, then those provisions
would be executed," Rossello replied. It’s been my strong
view...that we want to engage in consensual efforts. So what
we’re asking for is that opportunity."
He said the current deal does not seek enough concessions
from creditors, and could hurt consumers because of added
charges. A better deal, he said, would focus on sustainable
growth and include public-private partnerships to help modernize
PREPA.
Rossello said he supports extending a forbearance agreement
that shields PREPA from lawsuits, set to expire on March 31, to
give sides more time to negotiate a restructuring consensually.
While the focus was on PREPA on Wednesday, the public health
systems kept coming up. Rossello's administration wants Congress
to increase the island's federal Medicare reimbursements, which
are proportionately lower than those of U.S. states.
"Congress really needs to act in the next coming weeks" to
help bolster Puerto Rico's health funding, he said.