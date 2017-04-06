Puerto Rico's PREPA, bondholders agree to new debt deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Puerto Rican power utility PREPA and its bondholders have reached a new deal to restructure $8.9 billion in debt, the U.S. territory's government announced on Thursday.

The agreement, which still needs approval by Puerto Rico's federally appointed oversight board, could save $2.2 billion in debt servicing costs over five years, Governor Ricardo Rossello's administration said in a statement.

That is $1.5 billion more than a prior pending deal between the parties would have saved, the government said.

The sides agreed to extend until April 13 the deadline to implement the new deal.

PREPA is seen as a bellwether for Rossello's approach to restructuring Puerto Rico's $70 billion in total debt and leading the island out of a crisis marked by a 45 percent poverty rate and rampant emigration.

Rossello worried investors earlier this year when he said he would reopen negotiations of a previous PREPA deal that had been pending since December 2015, well before he took office.

Under that deal, creditors would have accepted repayment cuts of 15 percent in exchange for new, higher-rated bonds backed by a charge on customers' bills.

Terms of the new deal are not yet public. Reuters reported last week that Rossello's offer was premised on delaying principal payments for several years to free up cash in the short-term.

The new deal could reduce customers' electric bills by about $90 annually over the next five years, according to the statement.

Rossello had said he wanted to get more concessions from creditors and lower electricity rates, but stakeholders fretted that he was putting politics ahead of compromise.

At a news conference in San Juan on Thursday, Rossello, who took office on Jan. 2, touted his administration's ability to reach a quick deal.

"We have reached a deal in less than 100 days, compared to the [previously pending] deal ... that cost tens of millions of dollars and led nowhere," Rossello told reporters.

Creditors, meanwhile, have argued that the only flaw in the previous deal was Rossello's refusal to sign it.

"We have an executable deal now," Stephen Spencer, a financial adviser to some PREPA bondholders, said at a March 22 U.S. congressional hearing on the deal, when asked whether creditors were open to renegotiating.

Spencer's bondholder group said in a statement on Thursday that the new deal could help PREPA regain access to capital markets.

"We are hopeful that once completed the PREPA deal will help the commonwealth in its recovery," the bondholder group said. (Additional reporting by a contributor in San Juan)