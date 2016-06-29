UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico GO bond price up after U.S. Senate advances to final debt vote

(Adds background, stock quotes)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s benchmark 2035 General Obligation bond rose three quarters of a point in price on Wednesday after the U.S. Senate cleared a procedural hurdle that advanced the debt crisis bill to a final vote.

The 2035 GO bond traded up to a price of 66.50, a gain of 0.75 point, dropping the yield down to 12.712 percent, according to data provided by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board. .

In Washington, the bill aimed at helping Puerto Rico - a territory in the Caribbean with 3.5 million U.S. citizens - deal with a crippling $70 billion debt load it cannot afford to pay, garnered 68 votes in the Senate, a supermajority needed to advance to debate and a final vote this week.

If Congress does not pass the “Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act,” or PROMESA, before July 1, the commonwealth could default on all or part of $1.9 billion in debt payments, including the General Obligation bonds which are senior to all credits.

Some of Puerto Rico’s debt is backed by insurance written by monoline insurance companies. The stocks of three of the main insurers of Puerto Rico’s debt were already higher in early trading along with the rest of Wall Street. The stocks accelerated their gains after the vote advancing the bill.

Assured Guaranty’s stock traded up 3.9 percent to $24.74 a share; MBIA Inc rose 3.7 percent to $6.77 a share, and Ambac Financial Group Inc climbed 4.8 percent to $15.79 a share in midday trade. (Reporting by Daniel Bases, editing by G Crosse)