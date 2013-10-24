S&P affirms Puerto Rico's BBB-minus rating and negative outlook

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its BBB-minus rating and negative outlook on the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico general obligation and appropriation debt citing progress made in recent reforms but highlighting the risk from a weak economy.

“We believe the current administration has made significant structural pension reform, reduced water and sewer operating subsidies through significant rate increases and taken important tax-raising measures to restore fiscal balance,” S&P said in a note dated Wednesday.

“However, we believe the resumption of weak economic results limits the government’s ability to implement additional revenue enhancements, while expenditures reductions may be constrained by the current administration’s goal not to conduct layoffs,” the note said.