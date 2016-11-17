FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico Treasury says FY2017 revenues are net positive
November 17, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 9 months ago

Puerto Rico Treasury says FY2017 revenues are net positive

Nick Brown

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's treasury secretary on Thursday said the U.S. territory's revenues for fiscal year 2017 are positive, after general fund net revenues for October came in nearly 12 percent higher than expectations.

Treasury Secretary Juan Zaragoza Gomez said in a statement the October revenues totaled $700.1 million, $74.5 million higher than expectations and $73.4 million higher than October revenues in 2015.

Sales tax collections totaled $199.3 million for the month, an $18.3 million increase year-over-year, the secretary said.

The struggling island is trying to right its economic ship, facing $70 billion in debt and a 45 percent poverty rate. Its finances are under the oversight of a federal board, which will hold a public meeting on Friday in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

