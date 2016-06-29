FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Puerto Rico debt relief bill wins 68 votes in U.S. Senate
June 29, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Puerto Rico debt relief bill wins 68 votes in U.S. Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - A relief plan to help Puerto Rico address its $70 billion debt cleared a critical hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, getting the supermajority it needed to advance to debate and a final vote this week.

The measure, which got 68 votes, is identical to the plan passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month, as Congress tries to send it to President Barack Obama to sign into law by July 1. That is when Puerto Rico faces a potential default on a chunk of its debt if it cannot make a $1.9 billion payment. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
