a year ago
U.S. Senate backs Puerto Rico debt bill, sends to Obama
June 29, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

U.S. Senate backs Puerto Rico debt bill, sends to Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday gave solid approval to a relief plan to help Puerto Rico address its $70 billion debt, sending the measure to President Barack Obama for his expected signing into law just ahead of a possible default by the U.S. territory on its next debt payment.

The measure passed by the Senate on a vote of 68-30. The House of Representatives has already approved the bill. On Friday, Puerto Rico faces a potential default on a chunk of its debt if it cannot make $1.9 billion worth of debt payments. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
