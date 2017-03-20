FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico governor aims to pare cuts at public university
March 20, 2017

Puerto Rico governor aims to pare cuts at public university

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's governor on Monday proposed measures to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million requested by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.

The measures, outlined by Governor Ricardo Rossello in a letter to the board, include transferring to the university some of the savings generated by upcoming cuts to healthcare spending; allowing the university to earn revenue by training public employees; and working with the island's Science and Technology Trust to monetize the university's patents. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Frances Kerry)

