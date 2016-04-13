FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says more work needed on Republicans' Puerto Rico plan
April 13, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

White House says more work needed on Republicans' Puerto Rico plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The White House is concerned that proposed legislation in Congress to address Puerto Rico’s debt crisis will not give the U.S. commonwealth sufficient authority, and that more work needs to be done on the bill, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a daily briefing that U.S. House Republicans’ proposal “was important progress, and we hope that we can keep that momentum going.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Diane Craft

