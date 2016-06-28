Democratic Senator Wyden says he will vote for Puerto Rico debt bill

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said on Tuesday he will vote for a crucial Puerto Rico debt restructuring bill, saying it was the best alternative for the financially battered territory.

“I am going to vote for this bill,” Wyden told reporters after a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew. “I certainly wish that there were amendments, but for me I am not going to let the adequate be the enemy of the barely sufficient.”