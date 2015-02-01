FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's economic activity falls 1.4 pct in December
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Puerto Rico's economic activity falls 1.4 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s economic activity fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in December, the U.S. Commonwealth’s Government Development Bank (GDB) said on Friday.

The GDB’s Economic Activity Index, which tracks employment, gasoline sales and other indicators on the island, slipped to 125.3 in December, 2014.

Electric power generation for December fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier. Non-farm payroll employment decreased 0.9 percent during the same period.

Two indicators posted increases. Gasoline consumption was up 5.1 percent, while cement sales increased 9.7 percent. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.