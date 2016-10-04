FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Puerto Rico economic activity falls 1 percent in August
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

Puerto Rico economic activity falls 1 percent in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's economic activity index (EAI) for August was down 1 percent from a year ago, the U.S. territory's fiscal agency reported on Tuesday.

The Caribbean island's total EAI, an economic measurement closely correlated to gross national product, was 124.1 in August, the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority said in a monthly report.

Total nonfarm payroll employment was down 0.3 percent from a year ago, the report said. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
